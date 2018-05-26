HUNTERSVILLE, N.C (WFMY)-- Some employees at a NASCAR race's office got quite the welcome back from lunch Wednesday.

A spokesperson tells WFMY News 2 when some employees returned from lunch there was a black snake wrapped around the door handles. He said they waited it out and took video which was shared Joe Gibbs Racing Facebook page and it's racking up some views and shares.

The video was posted Thursday but he said the snake encounter actually happened Wednesday afternoon. It was captioned: Nope! 'We need a new race shop. Tear it down, we're out.

As for the snake, once it finally dropped from the doors and slithered off into a wooded area. Probably not as fast a race car, or at least not fast enough from the workers waiting to get inside.

You can say the reptile added just a tidbit of little excitement for employees who will forever check the doors when they come to work or leave for lunch.

