MESA, Ariz. -- Talk about a baby boom.

Sixteen nurses who work in the intensive care unit of an Arizona hospital are pregnant, CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO reports.

Most of them are due between October and January.

"They're wondering what's in the water," nurse Ashley Atkinsm told KPHO.

The nurses at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, just east of Phoenix, said they didn't know so many were expecting until members kept getting added to a Facebook group chat that the nurses created.

The hospital says it's ready for the string of absences.

