A parrot is in deep birdseed after police found he was squawking to his owners that the cops were coming.

The Guardian in England says the bird lives in a low-income community in Brazil where a raid targeted crack dealers.

On Monday, the bird tipped off the criminals by shouting, "Mum, the police!"

“He must have been trained for this,” an officer said. “As soon as the police got close he started shouting.”

The bird was seized by the officers. A reporter who saw the bird after his "arrest" said the parrot has been keeping silent -- so at least we know he's no stool pigeon.

The bird has been taken to a zoo to be trained to fly, then it will be released in the wild.

