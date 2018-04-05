The Columbus Division of Police is thanking a Good Samaritan who literally stuck out his leg for them to help catch a suspect.

Police posted that “Bill” was at a west Columbus library with his granddaughter on April 3 when he heard police sirens.

“Bill” looked around and saw a man with his hand in his waistband running toward him and heard officers yelling multiple times to drop the gun.

As the officers lagged behind the suspect, “Bill” stuck out a back leg to trip the suspect. The move allowed officers to catch up to him to make an arrest.

Police added that move likely saved the 18-year-old suspect’s life.

Officers recovered a 9MM pistol. The suspect was taken to jail.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved