KUTZTOWN, Pa. — The Kutztown Borough Police Department received an overwhelming response for quite an unusual request from the free and willing public: drinking hard liquor to the point of inebriation.

Yes, you read that right.

What are they asking in return?

The department is asking volunteers to help train officers to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests during suspected DUI traffic stops.

Police requested the help of three volunteers to help with the training between 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 4.

No, the volunteers won't be paid for drinking, unfortunately. And yes, the three positions have been filled.

The department had the following requirements for the 'volunteer drinkers':

1. Be in good health between the ages of 25 and 40 with no history of drug or alcohol abuse

2. Clean criminal history

3. Be willing to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation

4. Sign a waiver releasing the Borough of Kutztown of any liability

5. Have a sober/responsible party take care and control after the training

Police wrote in all caps at the end of the message, "Thank you for your interest in helping us out! We have had an overwhelming response for this and at this point we have enough volunteers for the training!"

Cheers to the lucky volunteers, who will be contacted by the police chief!

