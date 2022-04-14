Razer headset saves gamer from being shot

Jonathan Gonzalez was playing PlayStation with friends when he felt something hit the top of his head.

LOS ANGELES — It was a close call for Jonathan Gonzalez, who was playing PlayStation with friends when he was nearly shot on April 1.

Around 10:30 a.m., Gonzalez says while he was playing with his headset on, he felt something hit him in the head. In a post on Reddit, he shared photos of his Razer headset, which had a bullet-sized hole at the part that would have been sitting at the top of his head.

In an interview with CBS Los Angeles, Gonzalez said, “It felt like if you’re wearing a bike helmet and someone just smacks the top of your head.”

Gonzalez also shared photos of the window with a bullet hole right next to his gaming setup. In the Reddit post, he says he believes the bullet went through his window, into the headset, bounced off the wall, and landed in his bed.

His family says they’re feeling blessed, but the situation is still difficult to process.

“It’s still a trigger for me to process the thought that I could’ve lost my son,” Gonzalez’s mother, Janet Popoca told CBS Los Angeles. “We were asleep and if it did hurt him, we would not have known until we woke up hours later.”

CBS adds responding LAPD officers were shocked by the situation and were unable to find the shooter. Authorities believe the bullet probably wasn’t fired from close range. The family is still hoping an arrest will be made, but they say they’ve learned not to take anything for granted.