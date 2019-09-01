VACAVILLE, Calif. -- A California man went to the lottery office thinking he was going to celebrate a big win. Turns out he got a big surprise: He was arrested.

The story started when the Vacaville, Calif., man bought a $30 lottery ticket on Dec. 20 at a grocery store. It turned out to be a winner, but he thought it was worth $10,000.

He went home and shared the news with his two roommates. The next day, however, when he tried to cash it in, he was told his ticket was not a winner and had been altered.

The victim suspected one of his roommates had taken his ticket while he was sleeping, so he called police. The next day, his suspicions were confirmed when Adul Saosongyang, 35, tried to cash the ticket at the lottery office on Sacramento, police said.

Saosongyang was told by lottery officials the ticket was actually worth $10 million.

The lottery officials were unaware the ticket had been stolen, but they began an investigation that is standard for all prizes over $600. That's when they learned about the theft.

They worked with police to investigate and determined Saosongyang had bought a similar ticket, altered it and swapped it with the winning ticket.

Vacaville Police Department

On Monday, lottery officials invited Saosongyang to the Sacramento office to celebrate his win. When he showed up, he was arrested on a warrant for grand theft.

Instead of a limo ride, he got a ride in a police car to the Sacramento County Jail.

