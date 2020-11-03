PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Cue the beef puns.

There’s a cow on the loose in South Florida, and officers say the bovine fugitive is wanted for “MOOving violations, UDDERing false checks and fleeing and eluding police.”

The Pembroke Pines Police Department tweeted a wanted poster with a grainy picture of the cow, hoping for help to track it down. The Associated Press reports the cow has somehow managed to avoid capture since January.

It’s brown with a white head, a “talented fence jumper,” and it enjoys pools. The cow has been spotted several times near the busy intersection of Sheridan Street and Interstate 75.

Police say the cow is not dangerous, but it has been seen walking the streets, so drivers are being told to keep an eye out.

Anyone who sees the cow – or who can point officers to its owner – should call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

RELATED: $11K reward offered after 262 head of cattle stolen from Texas ranch

RELATED: Longhorn steer gets loose in crowd watching cattle drive event

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter