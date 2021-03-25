Sheriff: Tesla backs into Florida deputy's cruiser, underage driver blames autopilot

Deputies say autopilot wasn't actually at fault.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A joy ride across state lines ended in a self-driving Tesla backing into a Florida deputy's patrol car and one teen cited for underage driving, authorities say.

It happened March 19 when a Flagler County Sheriff's deputy says he stopped a white 2018 Tesla that was driving on the wrong side of the road after it left a Wawa gas station on State Road 100 in Palm Coast.

The car stopped, but then backed into the deputy's car, the sheriff's office said.

No one was hurt, but when the deputy made contact with the driver, there wasn't one. Sort of. The deputy said two teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, were inside the car. Authorities say one was in the backseat, and the other was in the front passenger seat. The driver's seat was empty, the agency said.

The sheriff's office says the teens told deputies they were driving from Charleston, South Carolina, to visit one of their fathers. Deputies say both were asked who was driving, and they told authorities that it was a Tesla and it was "driving itself" when it backed into the deputy's patrol car.

However, the sheriff's office says deputies later found out one of the teens had been driving the car before putting it on autopilot. Investigators say that's what ended up causing the Tesla to hit the deputy's cruiser.

When the sheriff's office contacted the teens' parents, the driver's mom told deputies she wasn't aware her daughter had left the state and instead thought she was at her grandmother's house.

Because of the time of day and the distance, the teens' parents weren't able to pick up their daughters that night. The teens were instead placed in DCF's custody.

The deputy's car wasn't damaged, but there was about $300 worth of damage to the Tesla. The underage driver was given a citation for driving without a license.

“These kids are very lucky that no one was hurt and their actions didn’t have more serious consequences,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “It doesn’t matter if you are driving a ‘smart car’, driving without a license is still against the law. I hope these kids have learned a valuable lesson and I am grateful that no one was hurt and only minimal damage occurred to their vehicle.”