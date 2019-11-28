An Arizona driver almost lost his life – and not because of a crash.

Ryan Bishop, of Tucson, was nearly taken out by a stray bullet when he least expected it.

CBS affiliate KOLD says he was driving Sunday afternoon near the Pima County Fairgrounds entrance when his driver's side window suddenly shattered.

At first, he assumed a rock had broken the glass. He pulled over.

"Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!"

He heard gunshots and sped off.

After driving a safe distance, he pulled off the road again and dialed 911.

"I did see something was sitting on my dash, I wasn't even sure what it was at first,” Bishop told KOLD. "I really didn't want to believe it was a bullet, but the sheriff's deputies did verify that that's what it was."

If the bullet had flown any higher, Bishop could have been shot.

He told KOLD he typically drives with the windows down and his arm resting on the window ledge...right by where the bullet entered his car.

"I'm pretty sure [eating a] taco saved my life or, at least, stopped my arm from getting blown apart," he told KOLD. “I had the window closed because I didn’t want pieces of the taco flying around.”

It appears the bullet may have come from an open desert area near the freeway. Bishop wonders if someone was just out shooting in the area – not necessarily aiming toward him. He hopes people will think twice before firing a gun that close to publicly-used roads.

