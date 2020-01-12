Tequila bar applies to become a church to reopen under COVID-19 restrictions

The British bar is looking to be recognized for another kind of "spirits."

NOTTINGHAM, UK — Can a bar also be a church? A tequila bar in the UK is testing the law in an effort to get around COVID-19 restrictions, and it's drumming up some support.

The 400 Rabbits Tequila and Mezcal Cocktail Bar in Nottingham has been closed since British officials imposed stricter limits to prevent the spread of the virus.

So owner James Aspell made a Facebook post saying he formally applied to create "The Church of the Four Hundred Rabbits." The post showed the application form and Aspell giving a thumbs-up as he dropped it off.

"Can't be that hard can it," the Facebook post reads. "'The Church of the 400 Rabbits' launching as soon as we get the green light!"

Aspell told Nottinghamshire Live the religion itself is intended as a joke, but he has a serious reason for applying.

"We feel like we’ve been targeted unfairly, to an extent and it seems wrong," Aspell said to Nottinghamshire Live. "Everything from gyms to massage parlors can stay open and even the Christmas markets are happening – that was the point when I thought, this is ridiculous."

Aspell opened his bar five years ago and says while he wants to reopen, he won't do so without government approval.

"If we were to open we’d follow government guidelines and I don’t think we’d be selling alcohol," Aspell said. "We might be able to adapt in a different way and have some fun with it."

As for the religion, Aspell says he's still figuring out "how to practice." Right now he knows people can choose to be "a bunny believer" or "a reverend of the righteous rabbits."

