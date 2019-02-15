A photo that appears to show a tortoise with dozens of babies is making the social media rounds, but is it real?
We looked into it.
The photo first appeared in the British newspaper The Daily Mail in 2011 and shows Kali with 45 of her babies at the Linton Zoo in Cambridgeshire.
According to the paper, African Sulcata turtles lay 15 to 30 eggs at a time, and Kali laid two clutches a month apart.
BBC News described it as a record.
The photo was posted again Thursday by a Facebook page called Amazing World, accounting for its renewed popularity.
There's a discrepancy about Kali's age. According to the Daily Mail, she will turn 38 this year, but Amazing World says she is 80.
So, yes, the photo is real, but it's not new.
