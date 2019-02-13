A frightening video shows a deputy struck by a fast-moving car in snowy conditions.

The video from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office shows the deputy getting out of a car on Jan. 28, then being sideswiped by another vehicle. You can see the deputy being knocked to the ground.

The sheriff's office said the deputy had minor injuries, but "it could have been a whole lot worse."

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.