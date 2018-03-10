The wine was flowing in Italy, but no one was happy about it.
A now-viral video shows 8,000 gallons of prosecco flowing from a fermentation tank at the L'enoteca Zanardo Giussano in Conegliano, Veneto.
According to the post, the silo overflowed because it was overfilled.
As you can imagine, there were a lot of people volunteering in the comments to bring straws.
The video has gotten more than 1 million views since last week.
For more information, see the CBS story.
