The wine was flowing in Italy, but no one was happy about it.

A now-viral video shows 8,000 gallons of prosecco flowing from a fermentation tank at the L'enoteca Zanardo Giussano in Conegliano, Veneto.

According to the post, the silo overflowed because it was overfilled.

As you can imagine, there were a lot of people volunteering in the comments to bring straws.

The video has gotten more than 1 million views since last week.

For more information, see the CBS story.

