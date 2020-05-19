Virginia family finds nearly $1 million in cash in the middle of the road

A quiet family drive turned into an exciting discovery.

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — It felt like a bump in the pavement, but it wasn't roadkill.

A Virginia family found nearly $1 million in cash, after they ran over a bill-filled bag Saturday afternoon, CBS affiliate WTVR reported.

Emily Schantz told the news station she was driving with her family when she saw the car in front of them swerve to avoid something in the road. There wasn't enough time to react, and and family pickup ran right over it.

Thinking the bag was trash, along with another bag they found 15 feet away, the family put them in their pickup truck.

Little did they know they were driving around with nearly one million dollars in cash.

"Inside of the bag, there were plastic baggies and they were addressed with something that said ‘cash vault,’" Schantz told WTVR.

Once the family discovered the cash in the bags, they called Caroline County deputies.

"They came back to Caroline and found out they'd been riding around with almost a million dollars in the truck," Maj. Scott Moser told WTVR.

Local authorities are investigating, but they believe the mail bags belonged to the postal service and the money was meant for a bank.

Still, how all that cash ended up in the middle of the road remains a mystery.

WTVR reports Maj. Moser visited the family on Monday to thank them for returning the money.

"For someone so honest and willing to give that almost a million dollars back, it's exceptional on their part,” Moser told WTVR. “Their two sons were there, so I put the lights on for them, but we are proud and they represented this county well by being so honest."

"Do the right thing and return it,” Emily Schantz told WTVR. “Because it didn't belong to us."