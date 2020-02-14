GREENVILLE, Michigan — The one who stripped down and soaped up was fired, and so were the other employees who recorded the stomach-turning scene, according to WOOD-TV.

The Michigan news station reports a worker jumped into a kitchen sink at a Wendy’s in Greenville – and took a hot bath.

The video was posted on the social media app TikTok then shared on Facebook.

“I brought someone here last week to eat here so I laughed at it and thought it was pretty nasty all at the same time,” customer Michael Guerra told WOOD-TV.

The franchise is owned by Team Schostak Family Restaurants.

“We take this matter extremely seriously. We’ve taken the appropriate steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” VP of human resources Christian Camp told Fox News.

In a statement released to WOOD-TV, Camp said:

“This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards. Upon learning of this situation, all employees in the video were terminated immediately and the restaurant has been completely sanitized. The health department visited the restaurant today and no violations were reported

This isn't the first time a Wendy's employee decided to take a dip in the kitchen sink.

A video was posted in May 2019 to Facebook, showing a worker taking a bath in the kitchen of a Pensacola-area restaurant.

That incident sparked an immediate investigation by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

