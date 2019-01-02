SLIDELL, La. — A social media photo of an odd-looking sandwich served to students of a Slidell school caused a little bit of a stir Friday afternoon.

A photo of the sandwich bread opened shows a dark-colored, circular-shaped patty. The original post was captioned, “Y’all this is what our kids are being served on field trips. Like are you serious.”

Several others commented on the post asking about what was in the sandwich.

According to a St. Tammany Parish Public Schools spokesperson, the sandwich was served as a part of a bag lunch to students of Whispering Forest Elementary in Slidell while they were on a field trip. The sandwich is a Sun butter and grape jelly sandwich.

SunButter is made of sunflower seed butter and is an alternative to peanut butter for those who have peanut allergies and/or sensitives. The St. Tammany Parish Public Schools spokesperson said the school did not use peanut butter due to students’ allergies.

Others on social media also posted asking what the sandwich was made of, while others were upset that was served to students.

The school has been serving SunButter as an alternative since the beginning of the school year and a letter to parents and students was sent out prior to the field trip regarding a bag lunch being provided by the school, if students did not bring their own, the spokesperson said.