The National Park Service wants tourists to know why they're seeing balls of poop that appear to be tumbling down trails.

According to CNET, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park have been stumbling across was appears to be "self-driving" dung. But, as the news website explains, the excrement isn't actually moving on its own.

Instead, CNET says dung beetles -- often called tumblebugs -- have been moving the scat as part of their reproductive cycles. Great Smoky Mountains National Park recently posted a video to Facebook, explaining why.

The park says the tumblebug is one of many beetles found in the Smokies that relies on animal scat to complete its life cycle. They apparently roll the poop into balls, lay eggs inside the balls, bury them and then use them to nourish their offspring.

The National Park Service explains female tumblebugs lay one egg inside each ball of dung and allow their developing larvae to have the nutrition they need without having to compete with their siblings.

"The male will help bury the balls of dung in the ground for safekeeping," Great Smoky Mountains National Park wrote on Facebook. "Dung beetles and tumblebugs do us a great service by keeping the trails clean and aiding in decomposition."

So, next time you see fecal matter go rolling by, you'll know it may be part of the circle of life.

