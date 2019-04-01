CAIRO, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a 32-year-old woman posed as a 15-year-old homeless teen to enroll in an upstate New York high school.

Greene County Sheriff's Investigator Joel Rowell says Michaelann Goodrich, of Cairo in the Catskills, was charged Dec. 28 with offering a false instrument for filing, falsifying business records and criminal trespassing. She was released from jail after a court appearance Thursday evening.

District Superintendent Anthony Taibi says Goodrich enrolled at Cairo-Durham School District under the name "Riley Madison." Administrators were suspicious and contacted the sheriff.

Goodrich rode the bus to and from school and attended a day of classes Dec. 21.

Rowell says Goodrich is married and has a high school diploma, and it's unclear why she enrolled.

The public defender assigned to Goodrich didn't return a phone call.