A woman reportedly wasn't happy her meal deal didn't come with a drink, and took it out on the restaurant.

New York police put out video of a woman at Popeyes flipping the bird at employees, then throwing a sign at a glass door, then picking up a chair and shattering a window on April 8.

Employees told police said she harassing them about her meal before she went on her rampage.

The New York Post reported the woman was upset that her $4 meal didn't include a drink.

Police are still looking for the woman.

