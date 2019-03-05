CLEARWATER, Fla. — Alligator mating is in full swing, and that means the reptiles are out and about.

The Clearwater Police Department said they got a call about a 9-foot alligator roaming around the 2800 block of Regency Court on Thursday.

The caller told them the big guy was initially in their driveway.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission called a trapper to haul the scaly creature away.

More: It's alligator mating season. Here's what you need to know

Alligator mating season lasts through June and they tend to be more aggressive during this time.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.