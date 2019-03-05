CLEARWATER, Fla. — Alligator mating is in full swing, and that means the reptiles are out and about.
The Clearwater Police Department said they got a call about a 9-foot alligator roaming around the 2800 block of Regency Court on Thursday.
The caller told them the big guy was initially in their driveway.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission called a trapper to haul the scaly creature away.
More: It's alligator mating season. Here's what you need to know
Alligator mating season lasts through June and they tend to be more aggressive during this time.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida teens stranded in the water decided to pray. A boat named 'Amen' rescued them.
- Scientology cruise ship quarantined after crew member tests positive for measles
- Meet the 10-year-old who is not a boy or a girl: 'I am who I am'
- Teacher accused of raping 10-year-old student, released on bond
►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.