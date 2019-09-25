CALLAHAN, Fla. — A teenager who got mad because she was denied extra food is now facing assault charges against her grandparents, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Katie Gates, 19, lives with her grandparents in Callahan. On Sept. 12 while having dinner, Gates got mad at them because they wouldn't let her have more tomatoes with her meal, according to an arrest report.

The grandmother said her granddaughter "threw a fit" and threw a water bottle at her grandfather. The woman said Gates grabbed a knife and started to chase her grandfather out of the house saying, "I'll stab you in your (expletive) face."

No one was hurt.

Gates is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a victim over the age of 65.

She was released from jail on $18,000 bond.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter