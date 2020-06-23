x
wtflorida

Dead 80-pound iguana found in freezer at Florida pizza joint

Yes, you read that right, 80 pounds.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — File it under pizza toppings only offered in Florida. 

State inspectors say they found an 80-pound iguana stashed in the freezer at a local pizza joint. Pizza Mambo in West Palm Beach was forced to close for a day last week following the inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

A restaurant employee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel the reptile was gifted to the owner and stored in a separate freezer away from the restaurant’s food. It was immediately trashed after they were informed it was a violation. 

Non-native iguanas are multiplying so rapidly that a state wildlife officials encourage people to kill them. 

