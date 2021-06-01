Video appears to show Disney World guest leap from Living with the Land ride

Disney World has yet to comment on the social media claim that the person stole a cucumber.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A guest was caught on camera leaping off the slow-moving Living with the Land ride at Walt Disney World and accused of stealing a cucumber.

A repost of a TikTok video of the incident to the Instagram account @alex64gaming shows a woman jumping from the water ride and up onto a platform.

Once on the platform, the woman can be seen grabbing something from a plant before stumbling backwards and falling onto the boat she was riding in. After a continued struggle to climb back aboard, a man can be seen, on camera, exiting the ride to help the woman.

The video ends with the woman appearing to make it back onto the ride. Someone in the back of the video posted to social media can be heard saying "they're going to prison."

A man who claims to have been on the ride at the same time replied to WDW News Today's story stating the "morons" jumped from the boat on four separate occasions.

Mark Avis added that he did not see the group escorted out of Epcot, nor did he see security in sight following the incident. In replies to others on Twitter, Avis reports he saw the woman nearly fall into the water.

"We are there enough that it didn’t really ruin anything for us. And thankfully it was towards the end of the night and they were in their own boat and we were the only guests in the boat behind them. Still doesn’t make it any better or less annoying," Avis wrote in a Twitter response.

10 Tampa Bay attempted to reach Walt Disney World by phone and email for comment on the matter. Both attempts went unanswered Monday.

I had the luxury of sitting behind these morons. They actually jumped off the boat 4 different times during the ride. pic.twitter.com/1hycg6xgj2 — Mark Avis (@bizmark23) June 21, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.