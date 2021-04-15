DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Were they late to work? Or just needed a beach day?
Video provided by police shows a driver in an SUV break through a traffic arm and "jump" over a rising drawbridge Monday morning in Daytona Beach.
The driver was reportedly heading toward the beach from the mainland when it smashed through the traffic arm, jumped the drawbridge as it was going up and ran through a second traffic arm once it reached the other side, Daytona Beach Police said in a release.
Both traffic arms needed to be replaced, and a police spokesperson said he wasn't sure of the cost of the replacements.
Police say their investigators believe they have ID'd the driver. However, no arrests have been made at this time, according to the agency.
