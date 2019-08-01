HOLMES BEACH, Fla. -- A woman crashed a 2016 Lamborghini, causing $150,000 in damage to the vehicle and was charged with DUI, Holmes Beach police said.

According to detectives, 30-year-old Kiri Stewart was driving with her passenger, businessman Shawn Kaleta, south on Gulf Drive when she made a wide left turn onto Manatee Avenue at a high speed.

The car swerved off the road, then back onto it, nearly hitting another vehicle from behind. The Lamborghini braked, going into a 180-degree spin and hit two signs.

The incident was seen by a police officer who was in a parking lot.

The officer went to the car and found both people inside were OK. Then he said Kaleta started getting out of the car, ignoring the officer's order to stay in the car.

The officer had Stewart start a field sobriety test, but Kaleta told him, "You don't have to do this," according to a police report.

Kaleta was warned several times to step back and not interfere with the investigation, the officer said.

Stewart failed the field sobriety test and was taken to the police station, where she refused to take a breath test, police said. She was released after posting $500 bail.

Holmes Beach Police Department

At the station, Stewart told officers, "Shawn said we have a get out of jail free card. I guess we don't," according to a police report.



The Lamborghini had only 7,000 miles on it. The damage was estimated at $150,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash was due to "inattentive," careless operation, exceeding the posted speed, running off the road and overcorrection.

