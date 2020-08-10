Emu captured after running wild in Jacksonville

Did you have 'emu on the loose in Florida' on your 2020 Bingo card?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Those who call Jacksonville home had an interesting encounter Thursday afternoon as an emu got loose, running around the city's west side.

While many found it emu-sing, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had to work together to safely capture the large bird.

Dubbed the "elusive emu," the bird appeared to elude capture, until crews were able to corral it using nets and a moving trailer, according to WJXT-TV whose reporter caught part of the efforts on video.

With the bird safe and sound the sheriff's office said it's "time to talk." Joking on Twitter that while some might have found the chase "eggciting" they were not amused. It also asked if it needs to start 7 a.m.reminders to secure farm animals.

And if you're curious-- yes, emu's are very fast. According to National Geographic, an emu can get up to 30 miles per hour in speed. This is due to their strong legs and three forward-facing toes that allow it to grip the ground.

Jacksonville... we need to talk.



You might find this eggciting, but we are not emused. Do we need to start a #7AMRoutine to remind you to secure your farm animals?



Shout out to @MyFWC for assisting us today! #teamwork https://t.co/WHlv83h8zW — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 8, 2020

