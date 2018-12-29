WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ferrari makes excellent sports cars. They do not, however, make submarines.

Dashcam video from West Palm Beach police on Wednesday shows an officer speaking with a man who parked his Ferrari on the edge of the Palm Beach Inlet.

We don't hear what the two speak about, but it's clear the man is not pleased by the conversation, because once the officer steps away, the man gets in his car, backs up, then drives it straight into the inlet.

Police say the man was able to get out of the car safely.

There is no word why the driver decided to take the car for a dip.

