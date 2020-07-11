Florida deputies remove gator from elementary school playground

Something tells us he wouldn't be the type to play well with others.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida gator was pointed in the right direction Wednesday after it made its way into an elementary school playground, and let's just say, he's not the playmate we'd choose.

The 4.5-foot toothy reptile was found at Everglades Elementary School where their mascot is, you guessed it, a gator.

"Although the mascot at Everglades Elementary School is an alligator, he can’t be on the playground, and that’s exactly where Deputy Greis found him going," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Luckily, deputies were able to scoop the little guy up and safely relocated him down to Nubbin's Slough to "play with those of his own kind."

But the officers could not part ways from their new friend without giving him a name. So, the group said farewell to "Everglades" as he made his way into the South Florida river.

