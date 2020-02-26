FORT MYERS, Fla — He wasn’t a doctor, a nurse or an orderly. He was a sitter. But it's an important job. According to NBC2, 23-year-old Frantz Beldoran was paid by Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers to supervise a patient who may wander off.
But deputies say he had his eyes on another patient – specifically on that patient’s toes.
FOX4 reports the elderly person was woken up by someone touching their foot and thought it was just the nurse checking for swelling. Then, the patient felt something wet between their toes.
It didn’t feel like a standard medical procedure, and when the patient looked up, they saw Beldorin kneeling next to the bed – foot in mouth, according to the local news stations.
The patient yanked their foot away, and deputies say Beldorin returned to his seat. NBC2 reports the patient called a nurse, the nurse called hospital security and security called the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Beldorin was arrested and charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older.
