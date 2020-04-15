FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida judge is asking attorneys to get out of bed and put on some clothes when they show up for court hearings on Zoom.

Broward County's courts are using the video conferencing site for hearings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey complained in a letter to the Weston Bar Association that one male lawyer appeared shirtless and a female attorney was still in bed and under the covers. And he says a beach cover-up won't hide that a lawyer is poolside in a bathing suit.

Broward County courts have held about 1,200 court hearings with 14,000 participants on Zoom since last month.

