A Florida family said they had to call law enforcement on a man they didn’t know who used their shower and then hung out around their home naked after he was kicked out.

CBS affiliate WKMG said Volusia County deputies arrested Bryan Mundy after a caller told them he broke into their home, showered, then sat on their back porch in nothing but his birthday suit.

"Somebody broke into my house, took a shower, and I kicked him out," WKMG reports the caller told 911. "He's sitting on my back porch naked. I don't know if he's dangerous, I have no clue."

The caller told law enforcement his son went to the bathroom and found Mundy, WKMG reports.

Mundy is also accused of drinking a Gatorade from the family’s fridge, deputies said.

Mundy was charged with occupied burglary by entering or remaining in a dwelling and unlawfully exposing or exhibiting sexual organs.

