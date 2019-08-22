NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say they found a man "prowling" behind homes late at night Wednesday while cutting off electricity to homes.

Residents called deputies saying a man was turning off the electric through the electrical box behind the homes, the arrest affidavit states.

Deputies say it gave them reasonable concern for the safety of the residents and properties.

Deputies say Kevin Sciallias, 40, was found with a pair of pliers and a screwdriver. When deputies asked what he was doing, he couldn't give them an answer and wouldn't speak to them, the affidavit states.

Sciallias was taken into custody and sent to the Land O' Lakes detention facility.

He's charged with loitering and prowling.

