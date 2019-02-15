CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police say a man broke into a woman's house who had a restraining order against him in order to "wish her a happy Valentine's Day," according to CBS affiliate WINK.

James Timothy Karabes-Boeing, 38, is accused of breaking into the woman's house and standing at the end of her bed when she woke up.

She reportedly convinced him to leave her room and she called the police. The restraining order she had against Karabes-Boeing said he wasn't allowed to be within 500 feet of the victim's home.

He allegedly left the scene before police arrived, but an officer pulled him over after seeing him drive into a dead end.

But, the ordeal didn't end there.

Karabes-Boeing is accused of driving away from police, abandoning his car and running away, according to WINK.

Police later caught him walking down a street.

Karabes-Boeing is facing charges for violating an injunction, occupied burglary, aggravated stalking, resisting an officer without violence, giving a false name to police and having an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

He was sent to the Lee County Jail.

