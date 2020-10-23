Florida man caught eating out of fridge after breaking into home

He is accused of breaking into three homes in the same day.

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — Imagine waking up to the sound of your refrigerator alarm going off. When you go to check on it, you find a complete stranger standing there eating your food.

According to Marion County deputies, that was a reality for one central Florida woman. That stranger is now behind bars facing several burglary and theft charges.

Christopher Pennington, 47, is charged with burglary with battery, four counts of armed burglary, two counts of unarmed burglary, three counts of grand theft and two counts of petit theft.

Deputies say early on Wednesday, Oct. 21, they responded to three separate reports of burglaries in the Orange Blossom Hills area of Summerfield.

The first report came from a 73-year-old man who said he was woken up when Pennington was "rummaging through his closet." When the man confronted Pennington, he said Pennington pushed him down and continued to search for items to steal. Deputies say Pennington left the man's home with several stolen electronics and a handgun and drove away in the man's truck.

In order to report the crime, deputies say the 73-year-old had to ride a bicycle to a gas station about a mile away from his home while carrying his oxygen tank with him.

Pennington reportedly drove the man's truck to a wooded area and burglarized two other homes.

In the second home, a woman told deputies she was woken up when her refrigerator alarm went off. She expected to find her son, but instead, Pennington was there, eating food right out of the fridge. Pennington then left the home and stole her son's truck, which deputies say was later wrecked.

Another woman reported the third burglary, saying her apartment had been broken into and several items were now missing.

Deputies later found Pennington after getting a call that he was yelling in the caller's backyard. Pennington was identified as the person who burglarized the homes by their owners.

Pennington was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he is held without bond.

What other people are reading right now: