SARASOTA, Fla. -- A man is facing drug charges after he was caught trying to flush cocaine down the toilet, Sarasota County deputies said.

According to an affidavit, on Oct. 11, detectives went to a home in the area of 3100 Claude Lane to serve a search warrant. Before they could, however, they said they saw Jose Lozada-Avalos, 39, running from the bedroom of the home to the bathroom on the other side of the building.

When he was taken into custody, Lozada-Avalos' left hand was soaking wet, the affidavit said.

Deputies found the bathroom floor was flooded, and a bag was found next to the toilet. There was also cocaine residue on the toilet and the floor, they said.

In the home, detectives found cocaine, sandwich baggies, vacuum-sealed bags and a bottle of Inositol powder, which is indicative of cocaine sales.

Detectives also found $16,730 in cash under a blanket on Lozada-Avalos' bed.

After being read his rights, Lozada-Avalos admitted to flushing cocaine down the toilet and that the drugs and money found in the house belonged to him.

