FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — A Florida man fought off an aggressive coyote with a coffee mug, according to a TV station.

WESH in Orlando reports Ben Pool was walking his dog in Fruitland Park when the coyote approached them.

His dog was ready to fight.

Pool said he hit the coyote with a coffee mug several times and was able to get away with his dog, but the animal followed them. Finally, he killed it by running over it with his truck.

State officials say he won't face legal issues because of his actions.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.