OCALA, Fla. — A World War II-era grenade forced the temporary closure of a Taco Bell when its finder brought it to the restaurant.

The man made the explosive discovery Saturday afternoon while using a magnet to search for items in some water in neighboring Ocklawaha, according to Ocala police.

Officers say he picked up the old grenade, put it in his trunk and drove to the Taco Bell on East Silver Springs Boulevard. Once there, he called dispatch and told them what he found.

The county bomb squad responded and evacuated the Taco Bell as a precaution. The team removed the grenade and said it would be properly handled.

