BUNNELL, Fla. — A Florida man in a Speedo gave Flagler County deputies an eyeful in more ways than one, according to reports.
CBS Miami said deputies were on a call Thursday when they saw a man in a blue Speedo, a button-down shirt and smoking pot.
Deputies said Arthur Carracino, 65, called them over to have them check out his 2-foot-tall marijuana plant.
WPEC said the incident was caught on video, and you can hear the conversation about the plant.
Deputy: “Is that your plant?”
Carracino: “Yeah.”
Deputy: “Did you grow it? What did you give it, water? Miracle Gro?”
Carracino: “I thought it was gonna be easy going out to California and learning how to grow pot. The indica strain, the sativa strain … and oh boy, you’re looking right as the smallest crystals. [unclear] you gotta smoke a bowl with me please.”
The deputy declined.
Carracino was charged with possession of marijuana. His bail was set at $1,500.
