BUNNELL, Fla. — A Florida man in a Speedo gave Flagler County deputies an eyeful in more ways than one, according to reports.

CBS Miami said deputies were on a call Thursday when they saw a man in a blue Speedo, a button-down shirt and smoking pot.

Deputies said Arthur Carracino, 65, called them over to have them check out his 2-foot-tall marijuana plant.

WPEC said the incident was caught on video, and you can hear the conversation about the plant.

Deputy: “Is that your plant?”

Carracino: “Yeah.”

Deputy: “Did you grow it? What did you give it, water? Miracle Gro?”

Carracino: “I thought it was gonna be easy going out to California and learning how to grow pot. The indica strain, the sativa strain … and oh boy, you’re looking right as the smallest crystals. [unclear] you gotta smoke a bowl with me please.”

The deputy declined.

Carracino was charged with possession of marijuana. His bail was set at $1,500.

Flagler County Jail

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.