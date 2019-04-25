PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A man who was found drunk in a Pinellas Park library told officers he was "Jason Bourne."

According to an affidavit, police were called to the Barbara Ponce Library on 52nd Street for an intoxicated man causing a disturbance.

When police arrived, they said they found the suspect, who had been asked several times to leave and refused, smelled of alcohol. When asked his name, he gave the name Jason Bourne, the character played by Matt Damon in a series of action movies.

Police asked him for his Social Security number, and he gave them an invalid one.

Finally, he was identified as Jonathan William Chapman, 45, of St. Petersburg.

He was charged with resisting an officer without violence by disguise and dealing in stolen property. He's still in the Pinellas County Jail.

