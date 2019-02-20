SEMINOLE, Fla. — Happy may be grumpy after being found sleepy again.

For the second time this month, Happy Harvest Fields, 47, of Pinellas Park, is facing DUI charges, Pinellas County deputies said.

According to the latest affidavit, Fields was found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of a gym on 113th Street in Seminole.

Deputies said the keys were in the ignition and turned to the "on" position. They also said they could smell alcohol in the car and on his person.

Field tests found his blood alcohol content was 0.171 and 0.178.

He was charged with DUI and DUI with a BAC of 0.15 or greater.

Fields was arrested Feb. 5 after deputies said he was found slumped behind a wheel in Pinellas Park. He was released on his own recognizance.

