Worried you might end up kidnapped by aliens? There's an insurance policy for that.

Mike St. Lawrence of Altamonte Springs, Fla., of the Saint Lawrence Agency, said he has offered alien abduction insurance since 1987, but the recent media sensation about storming Area 51 has boosted business.

He said in the past few weeks he has sold a few policies in the Tampa Bay area.

The company offers $10 million in case the policyholder is taken by aliens.

It covers medical expenses, including outpatient psychiatric care, and sarcasm coverage, limited to immediate family members. And it pays double if "the aliens insist on conjugal visits."

To collect, you have to submit a claim form that has several requirements, including the UFO's tag number and a signature from an onboard alien.

St. Lawrence said he recently added a rider for those who are thinking about storming Area 51: It pays off if you get in, but don't get out.

The policy is paid out at the rate of $1 a year for 10 million years.

By now, you may have figured out this isn't a 100 percent serious policy. If you need further proof, the web page asks three questions:

a) Do you have a sense of humor?

b) Do you take this coverage seriously?

c) Were your parents related before they were married?

If you answer "yes" to more than one of the questions, you don't qualify for the policy.

St. Lawrence said he won't sell a policy if the buyer doesn't understand the spirit in which it is sold.

"You can't get it if you don't get it," he said.

He said he actually has paid on two claims. The first was a New York man who said he had an alien implant. A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology examined it and say it was made of a material not of this world.

St. Lawrence said he waived the requirement for a signature from an authorized alien from the spacecraft and paid out the policy for several years before losing track of the beneficiary.

The other claim was from a train conductor from New Jersey who submitted a Polaroid photo of the inside of the alien ship. He didn't accept the claim at first, but later when he saw a note on the photo apologizing for the bad lighting, he changed his mind.

The policy costs $19.95 for a digital policy or $24.95 for a paper copy. You can buy it here.

