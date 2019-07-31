KEY LARGO, Fla. — A Key Largo man who was upset that a Wendy's restaurant no longer sells Cinnabon pastries smashed a window with a rock, police said.
The incident happened Monday, according to The Miami Herald.
Dustin Riley Tyrrell, 19, was at the restaurant when he reportedly grabbed a grapefruit-sized rock and shattered one of the restaurant windows, police said.
When a passerby asked him why he did it, Tyrrell reportedly shouted, "They don't sell Cinnabons anymore!"
Tyrrell was charged with throwing a missile into a building and felony criminal damage.
