NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida couple arrested on DUI charges ended up having sex in the back of a deputy's patrol car, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The Miami Herald reports, citing arrest records, 31-year-old Aaron Thomas and 35-year-old Megan Mondanaro were spotted by the deputy riding bikes down a street with no lights. They almost got hit by a car, so he pulled them over.

The deputy reportedly said the couple smelled from alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.

Thomas and Mondanaro were placed in the back of the patrol car and, well, that's when the incident allegedly happened.

“While I was outside of my patrol vehicle, Megan and Aaron took their clothes off and started to have sex,” the deputy wrote, as noted in the Herald. “When I opened up the door to stop them, Aaron was naked and Megan had her pants down.”

Thomas ended up escaping before being caught by the deputy behind a Cold Stone Creamery.

Jail records show the couple is facing several misdemeanors and felony charges, and both have been in and out of jail since 2016 or earlier.

