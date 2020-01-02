ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some of the traffic lights in Florida are just too dang long.

But are they long enough to knock out a game of Uno in the streets? Yes, yes they are.

A TikTok video posted earlier this week has taken the internet by storm with its "Florida back at it with the long lights" caption and a group of guys playing Uno.

As of Saturday afternoon, the video has more than 1.5 million likes and at least 6,500 comments.

It's totally dangerous to get out and play into traffic, of course, but depending on where you are in the Sunshine State, it sure seems sometimes no one will be going anywhere, anytime soon.

