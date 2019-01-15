MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Miami Springs police say a woman stole five expensive watches from her date, including four Rolex watches found in her “vaginal cavity.”

De’Lajuera Brookens, 29, met a man on Tuesday at Mango’s night club in Miami Beach, police said. The couple then went to the Clarion Inn Suites when the man decided to use the bathroom, an arrest report says.

Police said the man noticed his Crown Royal whiskey bag – containing five watches valued around $108,000 – gone after coming back into the hotel room.

Brookens then opened the hotel room door and ran towards the stairwell, police said.

Police said the man couldn’t find the woman in the parking lot, so he got into his vehicle and drove down Northwest 36 Street. He then found Brookens on Hugh Frank and Fairway Drive trying to get away in a taxi cab, according to the arrest report.

Authorities said the man asked Brookens for his watches back, which he could see in her purse on her shoulder. After a struggle over the watches, Brookens hit the man over the head with “an unknown object” and ran away.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

When police caught up to Brookens in the alleyway between the Clarion Inn Suites and Tally Ho Tailors, officers found her carrying one of the five watches she allegedly took from the man.

She was arrested and began kicking, spitting and biting officers, police said. At one point, she told the officers “F--- off, I’m drunk” when they asked where the other four watches were, the arrest report says.

A search of Brookens’ purse found a small bag of “white powdery substance resembling cocaine,” the arrest report reads. Brookens also intentionally smashed her forehead and kicked at the rear windows while inside the patrol car, police said.

In her holding cell at the police department, authorities said Brookens urinated all over the prisoner bench and floor without telling an officer she had to use the bathroom.

During a strip search of Brookens, an officer found the remaining four watches in her “vaginal cavity.”

Police held the watches as evidence in the case.

Brookens is charged with grand theft, resisting an officer with violence, possession of cocaine and battery.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.