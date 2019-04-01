LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- A Florida woman is accused of attacking her parents because they wouldn't let her go to Outback Steakhouse, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said.

WPEC reports Deanna Seltzer, 28, became angry when her mother told her she could not go to the restaurant Wednesday, so she allegedly flipped over furniture, struck her mom, grabbed a 12-inch decorative knife and chased her father around the home. The man was able to get the knife away from her, according to WPEC.

Seltzer was charged with aggravated assault, battery and battery on a person 65 years or older.

