FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A nearly toothless South Florida woman says she bit a man who forced his way into her apartment.
Alice Coleman tells WSVN she woke up early Monday morning to a fire alarm going off. The 61-year-old says that when opened the door, a man pushed his way inside.
She says he kept calling her "mama" and telling her everything would be OK. Coleman says that "with the little teeth I got, I bit him."
Coleman says she ran out of the apartment and he locked himself inside. She called police from a neighbor's house. They arrested Fitzroy Morton on three felony charges. Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.
Coleman says she'll be more careful about opening her door now, adding she will open it with her Taser.
