A St. Lucie County woman went to extremes to smuggle a drug pipe into jail, according to officials.

The Treasure Coast News reported when Kathrine Graham, 31, of Fort Pierce was booked into jail on Dec. 22, she said she didn't have any contraband. An X-ray, however, showed there was an object in her pelvic region.

A second X-ray showed the same object, so she was taken to a local hospital and given a body cavity search. Nothing.

Finally, after more X-rays, a doctor extracted a glass smoking pipe from her vagina.

Charges of smuggling contraband and possession of drug equipment were added to the charges that brought her to the jail in the first place: robbery with a weapon, aggravated battery and larceny-grand theft.

