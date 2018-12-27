A woman robbed a postal delivery person with a toy gun and later told deputies she was God, deputies said.

According to WINK, on Saturday, Leida Crisostomo, 52, approached a jogger in Urban Estates, Fla., on her three-wheeled bike, pointed what appeared to be a gun and yelled at her.

She then walked over to a U.S. Postal Service truck and pointed the gun at the driver.

After the driver let her take a package from the back of the truck, Crisostomo fled on the trike, deputies said.

Police arrived and found her. As they were arresting her, Crisostomo told them she heard voices and was God, deputies said. The gun turned out to be a toy.

For more, read the WINK report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.